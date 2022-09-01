France factory activity rebounds in August

Sep. 01, 2022
  • France manufacturing PMI: 50.6 vs. 49.0 consensus, 49.5 prior.
  • Production levels and demand fall for third consecutive month
  • Inflationary pressures cool as economic conditions worsen
  • Incoming new orders fell for a third straight month. The decrease was linked by some companies to high prices, although others commented on the war in Ukraine and clients postponing order placements due to uncertainty. Weakness in demand was also evident from customers in overseas markets as new export business fell for a sixth consecutive month.
  • ETFs: EWQ, FLFR

