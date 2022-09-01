XPeng's August deliveries grew 33% Y/Y
Sep. 01, 2022 5:17 AM ETXPeng Inc. (XPEV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) saw a 33% Y/Y growth in August 2022 vehicle deliveries, the company reported on Thursday.
- The Chinese smart electric vehicle maker delivered 9,578 Smart EVs in the month. August deliveries consisted of 5,745 P7 smart sports sedans, 2,678 P5 smart family sedans and 1,155 G3i and G3 smart compact SUVs.
- On a M/M basis, deliveries dropped 16.8%. Sales grew 43% Y/Y in July 2022.
- A quick look at company's monthly sales trends:
- For the first eight months in 2022, 90,085 Smart EVs were shipped, representing a 96% increase year-over-year.
- Peer company, Li Auto (LI) saw a 52% Y/Y drop in its Aug deliveries.
- U.S. listed shares of XPEV are trading 2.27% down pre-market
