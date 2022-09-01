German factory activity contracts for second month, slips to 26-month low
- Germany manufacturing PMI: 49.1 vs. 49.8 consensus, 49.3 prior.
- Sustained sharp downturn in new orders
- Cost inflation maintains steady retreat from historic levels
- German manufacturers subsequently recorded lower backlogs of work for the third month in a row.
- Concerns about the high inflation environment, uncertainty in the energy market, and economic slowdown risks all weighed on business confidence, with manufacturers remaining pessimistic about the outlook.
- ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR, GF, HEWG, DBGR, FGM
- Earlier today, Germany retail sales fell much less than expected.
Comments