German factory activity contracts for second month, slips to 26-month low

  • Germany manufacturing PMI: 49.1 vs. 49.8 consensus, 49.3 prior.
  • Sustained sharp downturn in new orders
  • Cost inflation maintains steady retreat from historic levels
  • German manufacturers subsequently recorded lower backlogs of work for the third month in a row.
  • Concerns about the high inflation environment, uncertainty in the energy market, and economic slowdown risks all weighed on business confidence, with manufacturers remaining pessimistic about the outlook.
  • Earlier today, Germany retail sales fell much less than expected.

