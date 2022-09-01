Eurozone manufacturing PMI contracts for second month, slips to 26-month low
- Eurozone manufacturing PMI: 49.6 vs. 49.7 consensus, 49.7 prior.
- Overall, this was the lowest reading since June 2020 and signalled a second successive deterioration in manufacturing operating conditions.
- Output fell at a similar pace to that seen in July, which was the strongest since May 2020, while new orders declined sharply once again.
- Weak demand conditions were a major drag on goods producers in August, reflecting deteriorating purchasing power across Europe amid high inflation.
- Aug. Netherlands manufacturing PMI: 52.6 at 22-month low.
- Aug. Austria manufacturing PMI: 48.8 at 26-month low.
- Aug. France manufacturing PMI: 50.6.
- Aug. Germany manufacturing PMI: 49.1 at 26-month low.
- Aug. Greece manufacturing PMI: 48.8 at 20-month low.
- Aug. Italy manufacturing PMI: 48.0 at 26-month low.
