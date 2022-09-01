Roku launches Roku TV in Germany
- Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) announced the arrival of Roku TV in Germany, with Metz blue and TCL as the first partners to launch Roku TV models.
- Consumers will be able to purchase a Roku TV model from Metz blue or TCL from October 2022, in sizes varying between 32” and 65” in HD, 4K and 4K QLED.
- Pricing will be determined and communicated by each Roku TV partner separately.
- “People transition more of their entertainment time to streaming, while continuing to watch a significant amount of broadcast TV, so we are excited to launch Roku TV in Germany and offer a great experience for both,” said Arthur van Rest, VP International at Roku. “German viewers want the best possible TV experience, something that includes all their favourite entertainment, is easy to use, and gets them to what they want to watch as quickly as possible.”
