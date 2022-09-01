Nokia to build optical transport network for Austrian utility

Sep. 01, 2022 5:36 AM ETNokia Oyj (NOK)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

Fiber Optic Cables - Global Data Transfer

DKosig/iStock via Getty Images

  • Austrian utility and infrastructure company Energie AG Oberösterreich has tapped Nokia (NYSE:NOK) to build an optical transport network across 18 sites in Upper Austria, with deployment already underway.
  • The utility will leverage the network to backhaul traffic from Fiber to the Home (FTTH) nodes in regional sites to two central sites.
  • The capacity of the new transport network can be scaled to 10s of Tbs, providing Energie AG with plenty of room for growing demand and customer base. Currently, Energie AG's fiber optic access network creates up to 6.4 Terabits per second of aggregated traffic for the optical transport network to carry.
  • Werner Steinecker, CEO of Energie AG Oberösterreich, said: "By investing in an optical transport network spanning 7000 km across Upper Austria we hope to vastly improve our customers' experience with high-speed fiber access."
  • Nokia's (NOK) portfolio of optical networking hardware and software, including the 1830 PSS platform and the Network Services Platform, will be used for the upgrade.

