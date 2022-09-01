NIO's August deliveries jumped 81.6% Y/Y
Sep. 01, 2022 5:45 AM ETNIO Inc. (NIO)LI, XPEVBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NIO (NYSE:NIO) delivered 10,677 vehicles in August 2022, representing an increase of 81.6% Y/Y and 6% M/M.
- The deliveries consisted of 7,551 premium smart electric SUVs, and 3,126 premium smart electric sedans.
- On YTD basis, the company delivered 71,556 vehicles, up 28.3% Y/Y.
- Cumulative deliveries reached 238,626 as of August 31, 2022.
- The company delivered 398 ES7s in August 2022.
- A look at NIO's monthly delivery trend:
- July sales saw 26.7% growth Y/Y and -22.4% M/M.
- Peer Li Auto (LI) delivered 4,571 vehicles in August 2022, -52% Y/Y and XPEV (XPEV) delivered 9,578 Smart EVs in August 2022, +33% Y/Y.
- Shares down 2.6% PM.
