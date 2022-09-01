Indian Oil taps Fiserv to enhance customer payment experience

Sep. 01, 2022

  • Indian Oil, India's flagship national energy major, has tapped global fintech and payments firm Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to enhance customer payment experience.
  • IndianOil customers can now pay with their choice of multiple payment platforms through smart POS terminals deployed at over 15,000 IndianOil retail fuel outlets across the country.
  • Through the Carat operating system from Fiserv, the oil company gains access to a cloud-based platform that enables the processing of debit cards, credit cards, FASTag-enabled payments, QR payments, UPI instant real-time payments, and digital wallets.
 

