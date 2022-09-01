Weibo Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01, revenue of $450.2M beats by $0.79M
Sep. 01, 2022 5:53 AM ETWeibo Corporation (WB)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Weibo press release (NASDAQ:WB): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $450.2M (-21.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.79M.
- Monthly active users were 582M in June 2022, a net addition of approximately 16M users on a year-over-year basis. Mobile MAUs represented 95% of MAUs.
- Average daily active users were 252M in June 2022, a net addition of approximately 7M users on a year-over-year basis.
- "We navigated through the challenges from COVID-19 resurgence in the second quarter," said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. "Our user community and engagement continued with healthy trend despite cutback in channel investment, leveraging our unique positioning and competitive advantage in the social media sector. On monetization, although broad-based headwinds weighed on advertising demand in the near term, we are encouraged to see resilient performance of certain sectors and the gradual pick-up of the overall advertising business after the pandemic. Weibo also delivered a non-GAAP operating margin of 32% in the second quarter, which further improved from the first quarter of 2022, as we executed against our efficiency initiatives to optimize costs and expenses. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our differentiated value proposition and long-term monetization opportunities."
- Shares down 2.6% PM.
