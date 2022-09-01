SNDL plans to acquire assets of cannabis retailer Superette Ontario

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) is planning to acquire substantially all of the business and assets of Superette Ontario in connection with its credit investment to bolster its cannabis retail portfolio.

SNDL entered a Stalking Horse (bid) agreement with Superette, which intends to return to the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Sept. 9, 2022 to seek approval of, among other things, a sale and investment solicitation process (SISP).

The company added that the Stalking Horse Bid will set minimum acceptable bid for potential alternative bids to be submitted in the SISP.

In February, SNDL signed secured promissory note with Superette with a principal remaining amount of C$4.8M. This financing allowed SNDL to continue its investments into a multi-banner strategy, the company noted.

SNDL said that in connection with the Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (CCAA) proceedings, it also agreed to provide up to an additional C$2.1M in pre-CCAA and debtor-in-possession financing for Superette for a total C$6.9M.

The additional financing will provide Superette with the liquidity required to operate during the CCAA Proceedings and undertake the SISP, SNDL added.

SNDL noted that the consideration for the agreement is made up of a credit bid and set-off of debt owing to SNDL via assuming certain liabilities; and cash payment of certain statutory priority payments and costs of terminating the CCAA proceeding and winding-down the relevant Superette entities.

SNDL +1.75% to $2.90 premarket Sept. 1