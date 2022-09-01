Assa Abloy to acquire Turkish hardware system maker VHS Plastik
Sep. 01, 2022 6:13 AM ETASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY), ASAZFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Assa Abloy (OTCPK:ASAZF) (OTCPK:ASAZY) is acquiring Turkey-based VHS Plastik Metal, a maker of hardware systems for windows and doors.
- VHS, which was established in 1997, and has ~440 employees and its main office and factory is in Silivri, near Istanbul, Assa said in a Sept. 1 press release.
- Assa added that sales for 2021 were about MTRY 150.
- "This transaction is a step change to our existing trading business in Turkey and reinforces our long-term commitment to the local market. VHS offers a strong range of window and door hardware products that will complement our offer in Turkey," said Neil Vann, executive vice president of Assa and head of EMEIA division.
- The company noted that the the acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start and is expected to close in Q4 2022, subject to conditions.
