Nasdaq, S&P, Dow futures point to more losses as chip stocks drag

Stock index futures are lower Thursday with little to lure in buyers after the market notched its fourth down day in a row.

Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) -0.9% are the weakest. Semiconductor stocks are slumping premarket after the U.S. prohibited Nvidia from selling some of its products to China.

S&P futures (SPX) -0.6% and Dow futures (INDU) -0.5% are also down.

Rates are climbing. The 10-year Treasury yield (US10Y) is up 12 basis points to 3.25% and the 2-year Treasury yield (US2Y) is up 6 basis points to 3.51%.

"We do not believe the bottom is in for stocks, especially as the bond market, with inverted yield curves on the 2-10s and 2-30s, is reflecting tough economic times ahead," Michael Landsberg, CIO at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management, said. "While many investors are focused on a retest of the mid-June lows, we believe the market has the potential to fall below that threshold."

On an economic front, weekly jobless claims fell by 5K to 232K compared to the forecasted 246K number that economists expected.

After the bell, the August ISM manufacturing index comes out. The forecast is for a small drop to 52.

"A weakening manufacturing sector is unwelcome, but the sector is not rolling over - output is still trending upwards, just - and in any event it is clear from the past decade that manufacturing and the rest of the economy can diverge substantially," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson said.

Among other active stocks, Okta is down sharply following guidance that suggests growth is slowing.