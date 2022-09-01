T-Mobile lays off workers in network-operations, engineering group
Sep. 01, 2022 6:28 AM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) has laid off workers in its network-operations and engineering group as part of a continuing overhaul since its merger with Sprint two years ago, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
- Without sharing information on how many roles were eliminated or whether more cuts were coming, a T-Mobile (TMUS) spokeswoman stated that the actions were part of continuing organizational shifts during the past few months.
- According to an employee who was laid off this week, the latest wave of layoffs occurred in recent days and included managers and executives.
- The mobile telecoms firm employed ~80K people after it closed the Sprint deal in April 2020. It ended 2021 with ~75K workers, as per a regulatory filing.
- In July, T-Mobile (TMUS) increased the amount of its expected cost savings from the Sprint deal by about $200M to a range of $5.4B to $5.6B, with CFO Peter Osvaldik citing on a conference call "more network savings [were] driven by accelerated site decommissioning."
