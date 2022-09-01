Envirotech vehicles secures order for zero-emission high-roof vans from Coastal Marine Services.

Sep. 01, 2022 6:37 AM ETEnvirotech Vehicles, Inc. (EVTV)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) receives a purchase order from San Diego-based Coastal Marine Services Inc. (CMSI) for three zero-emission high-roof logistics vans.
  • The vans were purchased by CMSI through California's Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project, which provides point-of-sale vouchers that make commercial, zero-emissions vehicles more affordable to companies and industry.
  • "We are excited to partner with CMSI, and to show how our zero-emission vans can meet the need for cleaner fleet vehicles in demanding shipyard and port operations. With the California Air Resources Board moving toward ending sales of new fossil-fuel cars, trucks and SUVs in California by 2035, this partnership points the way to a more sustainable future where the needs of the ports and maritime transportation sector are met without harming the environment." said CEO Phillip Oldridge.
  • Recently, the company reported Q2 results.

