Build-A-Bear Workshop GAAP EPS of $0.38, revenue of $100.68M, re-affirms FY23 outlook
Sep. 01, 2022 6:47 AM ETBuild-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Build-A-Bear Workshop press release (NYSE:BBW): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
- Revenue of $100.68M (+6.3% Y/Y).
The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 guidance including:
- Total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million, as compared to $411.5 million in fiscal 2021;
- Pre-tax income in the range of $52 million to $62 million, as compared to $50.7 million in fiscal 2021;
- EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $75 million, as compared to $63.0 million in fiscal 2021;
- Income tax rate in the range of 24% to 25%;
- Capital expenditures in the range of $10 to $15 million;
- Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13 million; and
- To finish the year with inventory levels below the end of fiscal 2021.
