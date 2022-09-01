Build-A-Bear Workshop GAAP EPS of $0.38, revenue of $100.68M, re-affirms FY23 outlook

Sep. 01, 2022
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop press release (NYSE:BBW): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.38.
  • Revenue of $100.68M (+6.3% Y/Y).

  • The Company is reaffirming its fiscal 2022 guidance including:

  • Total revenues in the range of $440 million to $460 million, as compared to $411.5 million in fiscal 2021;
  • Pre-tax income in the range of $52 million to $62 million, as compared to $50.7 million in fiscal 2021;
  • EBITDA in the range of $65 million to $75 million, as compared to $63.0 million in fiscal 2021;
  • Income tax rate in the range of 24% to 25%;
  • Capital expenditures in the range of $10 to $15 million;
  • Depreciation and amortization of approximately $13 million; and
  • To finish the year with inventory levels below the end of fiscal 2021.

