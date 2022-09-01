Duluth Holdings GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08, revenue of $141.5M misses by $14.7M, lowers FY guidance
- Duluth Holdings press release (NASDAQ:DLTH): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.07 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $141.5M (-5.1% Y/Y) misses by $14.7M.
The Company’s updated fiscal 2022 outlook is as follows:
Net sales in the range of $680 million to $705 million from prior guidance of $730 million to $755 million vs. $729.30M consensus.
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $69 million to $73 million
- EPS in the range of $0.61 to $.71 per diluted share from the prior range of $0.93 to $1.02 per diluted share vs. $0.82 consensus.
- Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $40 million
