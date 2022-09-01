J. Jill Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24, revenue of $160.3M

Sep. 01, 2022 6:53 AM ETJ.Jill, Inc. (JILL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • J. Jill press release (NYSE:JILL): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.24.
  • Revenue of $160.3M (+0.7% Y/Y).

  • OutlookFor the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company expects revenues to be flat to down 3.0% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021, and for Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $21.0 million and $23.0 million.

  • For fiscal 2022, the Company now expects total capital expenditures of about $15.0 million and to close net 10 to 14 stores, including the opening of up to 2 new stores late in the fourth quarter.

