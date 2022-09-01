ChromaDex in pact to introduce anti-aging compound in Brazil
Sep. 01, 2022 6:55 AM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Life sciences company ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) announced a partnership with MyPharma2Go, an American firm focused on Brazil and Latin America, to launch its anti-aging compounds Tru Niagen and Tru Niagen PRO in Brazil.
- MyPharma2Go operates an eCommerce platform that allows patients to purchase international medicines and supplements and monitor their shipping process from origin to delivery.
- The deal for the cross-border distribution strategy makes Brazil the first Latin American country to get access to Tru Niagen, CDXC said.
- “This moment marks a milestone as we amplify global growth plans for Tru Niagen®. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the wonderful MyPharma2Go team on this Brazil cross-border strategy,” Chief Executive of CDXC Rob Fried added.
- In August, CDXC shares fell after the company’s Q2 2022 results, which fell short of Street forecasts for revenue with a ~6% YoY decline in Tru Niagen sales.
