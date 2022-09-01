Signet Non-GAAP EPS of $2.68 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.75B in-line, cuts FY23 guidance
Sep. 01, 2022
- Signet press release (NYSE:SIG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.68 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $1.75B (-2.2% Y/Y) in-line.
- Same store sales ("SSS") down 8.2% to Q2 of FY22.
For 3Q23, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.46B to $1.49B vs. consensus of $1.47B; Operating income of $20M to $34M
- For FY2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $7.60B-$7.70B from prior outlook of $8.03B to $8.25B vs. consensus of $7.73B; Operating income of $787M to $828M; Diluted EPS of $10.98- $11.57 from prior outlook of $12.72 to $13.47 vs. consensus of $10.82.
