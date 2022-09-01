Signet Non-GAAP EPS of $2.68 beats by $0.09, revenue of $1.75B in-line, cuts FY23 guidance

Sep. 01, 2022 6:56 AM ETSignet Jewelers Limited (SIG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Signet press release (NYSE:SIG): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.68 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $1.75B (-2.2% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Same store sales ("SSS") down 8.2% to Q2 of FY22.

  • For 3Q23, the company expects total revenue in the range of $1.46B to $1.49B vs. consensus of $1.47B; Operating income of $20M to $34M

  • For FY2023, the company expects total revenue in the range of $7.60B-$7.70B from prior outlook of $8.03B to $8.25B vs. consensus of $7.73B; Operating income of $787M to $828M; Diluted EPS of $10.98- $11.57 from prior outlook of $12.72 to $13.47 vs. consensus of $10.82.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.