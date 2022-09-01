Hormel Foods slides after light profit guidance

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) fell in early trading on Thursday after mixed results with its FQ3 earnings report.

The company reported organic sales rose 3% during the quarter during a quarter that saw significant challenges including continued broad-based inflationary pressures, persistent upstream and downstream supply chain disruptions, limited turkey supply, and impacts in China from COVID-related restrictions and temporary plant shutdowns.

Operating margin rose to 9.6% of sales vs. 7.2% of sales last year.

Capital expenditures in Q3 were $61M vs. $54M a year ago. HRL's target for capital expenditures in FY22 is $310M.

"We are confident in our ability to exceed our previous sales guidance due to strong demand for our foodservice and center store grocery brands, higher turkey markets and the pricing actions we have taken across the portfolio," noted CEO Jim Snee. However, FY22 EPS guidance was reduced to a range of $1.78 to $1.85 vs. $1.87 to $1.97 prior range and $1.91 consensus due to elevate cost inflation.

Looking ahead, Hormel (HRL) will new run under a new operating model, which it called a culmination of recent strategic actions. The new model includes numerous portfolio-building acquisitions, such as the Planters snack nuts business, the creation of One Supply Chain, the modernization of technology and e-commerce capabilities, as well as the transformational efforts at Jennie-O Turkey Store.

Shares of Hormel declined 4.16% in premarket action to $48.19 following the earnings report.