- Ciena press release (NYSE:CIEN): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.33 misses by $0.01.
- Revenue of $868M (-12.2% Y/Y) misses by $35.95M.
- "Despite continued strong customer demand, our fiscal third quarter financial results were negatively impacted by late delivery and substantially lower-than-committed volume from a small number of suppliers for specific components that are essential for delivering finished goods to our customers," said Gary Smith, president and CEO of Ciena. "While these dynamics will continue in our fiscal fourth quarter, we expect improvement as we move into fiscal 2023, providing us increased ability to service this unprecedented demand and continue to gain market share.”
