Tata Motors' August sales grew 36% Y/Y
Sep. 01, 2022 7:06 AM ETTata Motors Limited (TTM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) reported sales growth of 36% year-over-year for August 2022.
- The Indian automobile maker sold 78,843 vehicles in the domestic and international market during the month, compared to 57,995 units sold in August 2021.
- Total domestic sales grew 41% Y/Y to 76,479 units, with commercial vehicle sales up 6% Y/Y to 31,492 units and passenger vehicles sales +68% Y/Y to 47,166 unit.
- Domestic sale of MH&ICV, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021.
- Total sales for MH&ICV (domestic & international business), including trucks and buses, stood at 12,846 units, compared to 10,953 units in July 2021.
- Tata's (TTM) July 2022 sales rose 51% Y/Y
- Take a look at the firm's recent quarterly performance
Comments