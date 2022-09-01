Tata Motors' August sales grew 36% Y/Y

Tata Motors' August sales grew 36% Y/Y

Sep. 01, 2022

  • Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) reported sales growth of 36% year-over-year for August 2022.
  • The Indian automobile maker sold 78,843 vehicles in the domestic and international market during the month, compared to 57,995 units sold in August 2021.
  • Total domestic sales grew 41% Y/Y to 76,479 units, with commercial vehicle sales up 6% Y/Y to 31,492 units and passenger vehicles sales +68% Y/Y to 47,166 unit.
  • Domestic sale of MH&ICV, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021.
  • Total sales for MH&ICV (domestic & international business), including trucks and buses, stood at 12,846 units, compared to 10,953 units in July 2021.
  • Tata's (TTM) July 2022 sales rose 51% Y/Y
  • Take a look at the firm's recent quarterly performance

