SecureWorks Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.04, revenue of $116.2M in-line' updates FY guidance

Sep. 01, 2022 7:14 AM ETSecureWorks Corp. (SCWX)ARRBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • SecureWorks press release (NASDAQ:SCWX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.13 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $116.2M (-13.4% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Secureworks Taegis™ grew to $201 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), an increase of 100% on a year-over-year basis.
  • Added 800 Taegis Customers year-over-year, a 114% increase, to finish the second quarter of fiscal 2023 with 1,500 customers on the Taegis cloud-native security platform.
  • Taegis revenue grew 131% from the second quarter of fiscal 2022 to $42.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $14.3 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA income of $3.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.
  • Ended the second quarter with $167 million in cash and cash equivalents.
  • Outlook:

  • For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the Company expects: Revenue of $111 million to $113 million vs consensus of $119.08M. GAAP net loss per share of $0.36 to $0.38 and non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.20 to $0.22 vs consensus of -$0.18

  • FY23: The Company expects revenue from the prior range of $475M-$490M to $458M-$465M vs consensus of $480.32M. Non GAAP EPS from the prior range of $(0.61)-$(0.70) to $(0.64)-$(0.70) vs consensus of -$0.67

  • .

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.