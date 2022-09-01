Signet Jewelers gains after setting stronger-than-anticipated profit guidance

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) traded higher early on Thursday after edging past profit expectations with its Q2 earnings report.

Total sales were down 1.9% in Q2 and same-store sales fell 8.2%.

Same-store sales were down 8.7% in North America and declined 1.5% for the international markets.

Non-GAAP operating income was reported at $193.2M vs. $223.0M a year ago. Operating income as a percentage of sales fell to 10.6% vs. 12.6% a year ago.

Signet (SIG) ended the quarter with an inventory position of $2.2B vs. $2.0B a year ago as a result of the acquisition of Diamonds Direct in November 2021 which was partially offset by lower inventory levels in the rest of the company.

Looking ahead, Signet continues to anticipate some shift of consumer discretionary spending away from the jewelry category reflecting pent-up demand for experience-oriented categories during the year. SIG's efforts to mitigate supply chain disruption have been effective thus far and guidance assumes no significant disruptions in availability of inventory. For FY2023, SIG sees total revenue landing in the range of $7.60B to $7.70B vs. a prior outlook of $8.03B to $8.25B and the consensus mark of $7.73B. EPS of $10.98 to $11.57 is anticipated vs. a prior outlook for $12.72 to $13.47 and $10.82 consensus.

Shares of Signet (SIG) pushed up 4.01% in premarket action to $67.99 following the update.