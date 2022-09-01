Bitfarms' August bitcoin production rises 50 Y/Y
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) has provided its monthly bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining update, with 3.9 EH/s online as of August 31, 2022, up 278% Y/Y and 1% from July 31, 2022.
- The company mined 534 new BTC in the month, up 50% Y/Y and 6.8% from July 2022.
- On an average, 17.2 BTC were mined daily in August which is equivalent to about $349,160/day and ~$10.84M based on a BTC price of $20,300 on Aug. 31, 2022.
- On Aug 31, the company 2,128 BTC in custody, representing ~$43M; BTC held in custody on Aug 31, 2022, reflects the sale of 427 BTC during Aug 2022.
- Bitfarms (BITF) also noted that it is nearing energization of its first Argentinian warehouse.
- "The initial segment of our first 50MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto, Argentina, is nearing production and will be a key contributor to achieving our goal to deliver 4.2 exahash per second (EH/s) by September 30," said Geoff Morphy, President and COO of Bitfarms.
- Meanwhile, construction at its second 50MW warehouse in Rio Cuarto is scheduled to commence in September and expected to be completed around the beginning of Q2/2023.
