Algernon posts full Phase 2 data set for lung disease candidate

Sep. 01, 2022 7:31 AM ETAlgernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGNPF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

3D illustration of Lungs, medical concept.

yodiyim/iStock via Getty Images

  • Canadian biopharma company Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:AGNPF) announced the complete data set from its Phase 2a study for lead candidate NP-120 (“Ifenprodil”) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (“IPF”) and chronic cough.
  • Announcing topline data from the 20-patient study, Algernon (OTCQB:AGNPF) said in July that the trial’s primary cough main goal did not achieve statistical significance compared to an anticipated placebo effect of 25%.
  • However, the secondary endpoint of actual changes (reduction) in cough counts reached statistical significance.
  • For IPF, the co-primary endpoint of preservation of lung function measured using forced vital capacity (“FVC”) had achieved statistical significance.
  • Full data includes additional secondary goals of efficacy, including both objective measures of lung function and patient-reported outcomes.
  • The company said that the experimental therapy was well tolerated, with an average compliance rate of more than 90%, and there were no new safety concerns.
  • Algernon (OTCQB:AGNPF) plans to share data with the FDA seeking an Orphan Drug Designation, Breakthrough Therapy designation, and a submission of a pre-IND application for a Phase 2b trial.
