Ollie's Bargain Outlet Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.11, revenue of $452.48M misses by $4.95M
Sep. 01, 2022 7:31 AM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet press release (NASDAQ:OLLI): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 misses by $0.11.
- Revenue of $452.48M (+8.8% Y/Y) misses by $4.95M.
- John Swygert, President, Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We celebrated our 40th birthday of selling Good Stuff Cheap to every community we serve on July 29th and could not be prouder for all the hard work and dedication our team members have displayed over the years. We were pleased with the meaningful improvement we experienced in our sales trends during the second quarter. Our comparable store sales increased 1.2% compared to 2021, in line with our expectations. During the quarter we emphasized our extreme value proposition and reinvested back into price and experienced a slight change in mix, which impacted our merchandise margin. We expect to see the gross margin impact reverse during the third quarter.”
