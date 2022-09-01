Axsome begins enrolling in late-stage study of migraine drug AXS-07
Sep. 01, 2022 7:37 AM ETAxsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) said it enrolled the first patient in a phase 3 trial of AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.
- The study, dubbed EMERGE, will enroll ~100 patients to test the the efficacy and safety of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine in patients with a prior inadequate response to an oral Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) inhibitor.
- The two co-primary goals will be pain relief and absence of the most bothersome symptom two hours after dosing, the company said in a Sept. 1 press release.
- AXSM -2.38% to $62.28 premarket Sept. 1
Comments (2)