Axsome begins enrolling in late-stage study of migraine drug AXS-07

Sep. 01, 2022

  • Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) said it enrolled the first patient in a phase 3 trial of AXS-07 for the acute treatment of migraine.
  • The study, dubbed EMERGE, will enroll ~100 patients to test the the efficacy and safety of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine in patients with a prior inadequate response to an oral Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide (CGRP) inhibitor.
  • The two co-primary goals will be pain relief and absence of the most bothersome symptom two hours after dosing, the company said in a Sept. 1 press release.
