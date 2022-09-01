W. P. Carey offers €350M of senior unsecured notes
Sep. 01, 2022 7:38 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is issuing €350M of senior unsecured notes in a private offering, the REIT announced on Thursday.
- The offering consists of €150M of fixed rate senior unsecured notes maturing on Sep 28, 2029 and €200M of fixed rate senior unsecured notes on Sep 28, 2032.
- The 2029 notes will bear an interest rate of 3.41%, while the 2032 notes will bear an interest rate of 3.70%.
- W. P. Carey (WPC) expects funding to occur on or about Sep 28, 2022, with net proceeds from the issuance to be used primarily to reduce amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility.
