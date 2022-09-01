The shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) lost ~3% in the pre-market trading Thursday after Gladman Sachs downgraded the clinical-stage biotech to Neutral from Buy following the company's recently announced portfolio reorganization.

The analysts led by Andrea Tan argue that CDAK shares have plunged this year with funding needs overshadowing the early results for lead candidates exoSTING and exoIL-12 that had validated the company's EngEx engineering and manufacturing platform.

As CDAK plans to pause the start of mid-stage trial for exoSTING and exoIL-12, the attention shifts to the development of exoASO-STAT6 for hepatocellular carcinoma and preclinical candidates, exoVACC and engEx-AAV.

Tan and the team point out that the dose escalation data expected for exoASO-STAT6 in H1 2023 marks the first clinical readout of a systemically delivered exosome therapeutic through IV administration.

However, the data readout "may not yet inform clinical utility," the analysts added, citing the need for more evidence on the therapeutic potential of exoASO-STAT6 and the clinical advancement of preclinical drugs.

The 12-month price target lowered to $2 from $7 per share indicates a downside of ~7% to CDAK's last close.

Wall Street has remained bullish on Codiak (CDAK) stock, with an average rating of Strong Buy from analysts, while Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated CDAK as a Hold.