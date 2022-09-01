Zimmer, Surgical Planning team up to sell mixed reality navigation system HipInsight

Sep. 01, 2022

  • Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) signed an exclusive, multi-year co-marketing agreement with Surgical Planning Associates to commercialize HipInsight, a mixed reality navigation system for total hip replacement.
  • The company said HipInsight is customized for Zimmer's hip implant portfolio and allows surgeons to use Microsoft HoloLens 2 glasses to visualize a hologram of the patient's pelvic anatomy projected on the pelvis during surgery to help implant placement and alignment.
  • The system is the latest addition to the OptiVu Mixed Reality portfolio of applications, expanding the capabilities of the ZBEdge suite of integrated smart, digital and robotic technologies.

