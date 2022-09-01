KKR acquires Phoenix industrial park, adding to its logistics investments
Sep. 01, 2022 8:01 AM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) has acquired a newly constructed industrial park with over 600K square feet of space in Phoenix's Southwest Valley industrial submarket for $90M, increasing the private equity firm's portfolio of industrial real estate across the Phoenix market to almost 3M square feet.
- The two-building property, 101 at Van Buren, is located near major transportation nodes, including Interstate Highway 10 and Arizona State Route 101.
- "We continue to invest in high-quality industrial real estate to meet the needs of modern supply chains and are encouraged by the continued momentum in the Phoenix market, including strong leasing velocity," said Ben Brudney, a director of real estate at KKR (KKR).
- The purchases were made through KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, the firm's opportunistic equity real estate fund. Across its funds, KKR (KKR) has committed or acquired ~$7B of logistics assets in the industrial sector since 2018 and currently owns more than 45M of industrial real estate in major U.S. markets.
- In early August, KKR (KKR) acquired two industrial properties in Georgia and Texas for $300M
Comments