Twin Disc GAAP EPS of $0.58, revenue of $75.97M
Sep. 01, 2022 8:03 AM ETTwin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Twin Disc press release (NASDAQ:TWIN): FQ4 GAAP EPS of $0.58.
- Revenue of $75.97M (+14.8% Y/Y).
- Jeffrey S. Knutson, Vice President – Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary stated, “We expect to generate higher levels of positive operating cash flow during fiscal 2023, which over the near term we will allocate to pay down debt, strengthen our balance sheet, and invest in our operations and growth initiatives. In addition, we believe current working capital levels will support near-term sales growth, and we are focused on reducing inventory levels throughout fiscal 2023. We anticipate the sale of our corporate headquarters during fiscal 2023, which is expected to save $0.7 million in annual operating expenses. We also continue to pursue strategies that modernize our global facilities, and we are planning to invest approximately $12 million - $15 million in capital expenditures during fiscal 2023.”
Comments