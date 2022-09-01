Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares plunged more than 16% on Thursday after the identity and access management company lowered its billings outlook for the rest of the year, with analysts noting "integration challenges" to its sales team as the reason.

Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz, who has a buy rating on Okta (OKTA), noted that both billings and remaining performance obligations "underwhelmed," as sales integration between the core company and its Auth0 acquisition demonstrated challenges.

"A retooled [go-to-market] strategy could pay dividends, but will take time," Moskowitz wrote in a note to clients, while adding that Okta (OKTA) is the leader "in the critically important identity/access management market."

Moskowitz cut revenue and earnings estimates on Okta (OKTA) and lowered his price target to $110 from $150 following the report.

RBC Capital Markets analyst Matthew Hedberg, who has a neutral rating and a $145 price target on Okta (OKTA), noted the second-quarter results were "solid," but third-quarter guidance and full-year guidance are now in-line or slightly higher than consensus.

For fiscal 2023, Okta (OKTA) said it expects total revenue to be between $1.812 and $1.82B, up between 39% and 40% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting sales of $1.82B for the full year.

Okta (OKTA) also said current remaining performing obligations are expected to be between $1.54B and $1.55B, up between 30% and 31% year-over-year.

Looking to the third-quarter, Okta (OKTA) said it expects revenue to be between $463M and $465M, up between 32% and 33% year-over-year.

During the second-quarter, which ended July 31, Okta (OKTA) lost 10 cents per share, excluding one time items, on $451.81M in sales, up 43.2% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting a loss of 30 cents per share on $430.66M.

Total calculated billings were $491M, up 36% year-over-year.

Last month, investment firm D.A. Davidson downgraded Okta (OKTA) due to concerns about issues such as rising competition and increasing sales turnover.