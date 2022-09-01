Partner Communications appoints Dganit Kramer as deputy CEO

  • Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) has named Dganit Kramer as its deputy CEO.
  • The effective date of her office is yet to be determined.
  • Prior to this appointment, Kramer served as acting CEO as well as deputy CEO and VP of The Private Division at Yes, Pelephone and Bezeq International.
  • Additionally, Miri Takutiel, who previously served as Head of Economics and Head of Planning and Corporate at Bezeq, has been appointed as CFO of the Israeli communications operator.
  • Sigal Tzadok, Head of the Finance Department and the Company Comptroller, will serve as acting CFO during the period from Sep 4, 2022 until Ms. Takutiel takes office.
  • PTNR shares are trading 1.58% higher pre-market
  • Earlier this month, Partner Communications announced receipt of lawsuit filed by shareholder Lapidot Capital

