Partner Communications appoints Dganit Kramer as deputy CEO
Sep. 01, 2022 8:05 AM ETPartner Communications Company Ltd. (PTNR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) has named Dganit Kramer as its deputy CEO.
- The effective date of her office is yet to be determined.
- Prior to this appointment, Kramer served as acting CEO as well as deputy CEO and VP of The Private Division at Yes, Pelephone and Bezeq International.
- Additionally, Miri Takutiel, who previously served as Head of Economics and Head of Planning and Corporate at Bezeq, has been appointed as CFO of the Israeli communications operator.
- Sigal Tzadok, Head of the Finance Department and the Company Comptroller, will serve as acting CFO during the period from Sep 4, 2022 until Ms. Takutiel takes office.
- PTNR shares are trading 1.58% higher pre-market
- Earlier this month, Partner Communications announced receipt of lawsuit filed by shareholder Lapidot Capital
Comments