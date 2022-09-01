Joann names new CFO

Sep. 01, 2022
  • Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced Thursday the appointment of Scott Sekella as its senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022. 
  • Most recently, Sekella served as vice president, Corporate FP&A at Under Armour and prior to which Sekella held roles at Crocs, Inc., where he ultimately served as VP and Global Controller. Previously, he held roles overseeing several aspects of Finance at Henkel of America, Pfizer and Ford Motor Company.
  • On Wednesday: JOANN drops after Bank of America downgrades due to slowing demand trends

