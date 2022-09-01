Joann names new CFO
Sep. 01, 2022 8:06 AM ETJOANN Inc. (JOAN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Joann (NASDAQ:JOAN) announced Thursday the appointment of Scott Sekella as its senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022.
- Most recently, Sekella served as vice president, Corporate FP&A at Under Armour and prior to which Sekella held roles at Crocs, Inc., where he ultimately served as VP and Global Controller. Previously, he held roles overseeing several aspects of Finance at Henkel of America, Pfizer and Ford Motor Company.
