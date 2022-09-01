Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has tracked higher into the green as the diamond retailer outdid its earnings report. Also trading to the topside are shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) as it jumped more than 10% after news of a company buyout.

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) on the other hand are both in the red. HRL’s slide came from a mixed earnings report and OLLI’s decline stemmed from a missed earnings report.

Gainers

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has moved up by 2.3% during Thursday’s premarket trading session. The firm’s stock price rose after it edged past profit forecasts with its second quarter earnings report. SIG delivered Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.68 which beat expectations by $0.09 and also posted revenue of $1.75B (-2.2% Y/Y) which was in-line with consensus.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) popped 13.1% off the back of the news that Rio Tinto (RIO) has reached an agreement to buy out the remaining shares in the miner that it does not already own. Additionally, RIO is lower by 3.4% in premarket trading.

Decliners

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) dropped by 4.5% in early trading as the organization delivered the Street with a mixed bag of results for its FQ3 earnings report.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) is lower by 3.8% on Thursday morning as the company came up shallow in its second quarter earnings. OLLI delivered investors with Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.22 which missed forecasts by $0.11. At the same time the company also missed on revenue by $4.95M, as it posted revenue of $452.48M (+8.8% Y/Y).

