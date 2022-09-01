NV5 secures $8M projects from New York and North Carolina Transportation
Sep. 01, 2022 8:17 AM ETNV5 Global, Inc. (NVEE)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) awarded $8M infrastructure improvement project awards by the state Departments of Transportation in New York and North Carolina.
- The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) awarded the company a two-year, $4M contract to assist in the development and delivery of transportation infrastructure, reviews of project plans, and development of technical reports for the NCDOT Eastern Region.
- The New York State Department of Transportation also awarded ~$4M contracts to the company to provide construction inspection services for pavement rehabilitation and resurfacing projects on Long Island, as well as ecological design and consulting services throughout the downstate, New York City, and Long Island regions.
“NV5 has delivered infrastructure design, surveying, and inspection services to the New York and North Carolina Departments of Transportation for more than 25 years. We are pleased to have been selected for these projects and to continue delivering technical excellence to support transportation reliability and safety across each of these states.” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.
Recently, the company announced $100M buyback program.
