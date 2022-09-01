AC Immune gets $0.5M grant to develop diagnostic imaging agent for Parkinson's

Sep. 01, 2022 8:30 AM ETAC Immune SA (ACIU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) said it received a new grant of $0.5M from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to continue development of its diagnostic imaging agent ACI-12589 for Parkinson's Disease.

The company added that it has received continuous grant from MJFF since 2015 to develop its Morphomer-based alpha-synuclein (a-syn) positron emission tomography (PET) tracers, and the new award brings the total funding for this program to up to $3.7M.

The company noted that the grant will support ACI-12589 dosimetry studies in healthy people and GMP manufacturing, paving the way for expanded clinical development in-house and with third parties.

The grant will also support ACI-12589 PET scans in people to evaluate disease and target specificity, with the aim of assessing potential PET signal retention in people with a-syn-positive PD/dementia with Lewy Body versus people with expected a-syn-negative Alzheimer’s disease, progressive supranuclear palsy and spinocerebellar ataxia, the company noted in a Sept. 1 press release.

AC Immune added that if successful, a-syn PET tracer program could deliver the world’s first imaging agent capable of accurately detecting and monitoring progression of Parkinson’s disease.

ACIU -0.59% to $3 premarket Sept. 1

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.