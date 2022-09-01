AC Immune gets $0.5M grant to develop diagnostic imaging agent for Parkinson's

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) said it received a new grant of $0.5M from the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (MJFF) to continue development of its diagnostic imaging agent ACI-12589 for Parkinson's Disease.

The company added that it has received continuous grant from MJFF since 2015 to develop its Morphomer-based alpha-synuclein (a-syn) positron emission tomography (PET) tracers, and the new award brings the total funding for this program to up to $3.7M.

The company noted that the grant will support ACI-12589 dosimetry studies in healthy people and GMP manufacturing, paving the way for expanded clinical development in-house and with third parties.

The grant will also support ACI-12589 PET scans in people to evaluate disease and target specificity, with the aim of assessing potential PET signal retention in people with a-syn-positive PD/dementia with Lewy Body versus people with expected a-syn-negative Alzheimer’s disease, progressive supranuclear palsy and spinocerebellar ataxia, the company noted in a Sept. 1 press release.

AC Immune added that if successful, a-syn PET tracer program could deliver the world’s first imaging agent capable of accurately detecting and monitoring progression of Parkinson’s disease.

