In confusing market, take the long view and stick with 'old' tech like Apple, Microsoft - Defiance ETFs

Sep. 01, 2022

Defiance ETFs CEO Sylvia Jablonski said Thursday that the current market has become "confusing," with bonds and stocks seemingly pricing in different economic outcomes.

Speaking to CNBC, the CEO, CIO and co-founder of Defiance ETFs recommended that, given the high level of uncertainty, investors gravitate towards "old technology generals" like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL).

"We're going to automate our way into the future and that's going to play out over time. I don't mind holding Apple for a decade," she said.

Beyond the tech names, Jablonski also pointed to healthcare as a possible way to diversify a portfolio, especially names that pay a dividend. Specifically, she highlighted Merck (MRK) and CVS (CVS) as potential opportunities.

On the near-term trading environment, the Defiance ETFs CEO stressed a split in financial markets. She noted that the fixed income market has priced in a "big recession," while equities seem to point to a likely soft landing.

"Have a disciplined strategy of dollar-cost averaging in over time and play the long game here. I think in the short term, it's a little bit too hard to call it," she said.

For another perspective on the market, see why famed investor Jeremy Grantham says the current equity "superbubble" has yet to pop.

