Jobless claims fall 5K to 232K

Sep. 01, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor

Man fills in Unemployment benefits application form.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Initial Jobless Claims: -5K to 232K vs. 246K expected and 237K prior (revised from 243K).
  • 4-week moving average of 241,500 down from 245,500 in the previous week.
  • The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.0% for the week ended Aug. 20, unchanged from the previous week's unrevised rate.
  • The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 176,793 in the week ended Aug. 27, a decrease of 2,492 (or 1.4%) from the previous week.
  • The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 946 (or 0.5%) from the prior week. And there were 292,292 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
  • Continuing jobless claims of 1.438M vs. 1.438M consensus and 1.412M prior

