Q2 productivity, unit labor costs revised up slightly

Sep. 01, 2022 8:31 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Medium wide shot of male warehouse worker checking orders at computer workstation in warehouse

Thomas Barwick

  • Q2 Productivity and Costs: Nonfarm Productivity: -4.1% vs. -4.4% expected and -4.6% prior estimate.
  • Unit labor costs: +10.2% vs. +10.7% expected and +10.8% prior estimate. Over the past four quarter, unit labor costs rose 9.3%, the largest increase since Q1 1982.
  • Output decreased by 1.4% and hours worked rose by 2.7%.
  • From the same quarter a year ago, nonfarm business sector labor productivity fell the most since the data was first collected in Q1 1948.
  • Hourly compensation rose 5.7% in Q2, while real hourly compensation, which factors in inflation, fell 4.4%, the same rate as in Q1 2022.
  • Manufacturing sector labor productivity increased 4.7% in Q2, as output rose 4.0% and hours worked fell 0.7%. Unit labor costs in the sector declined 0.2%.
  • In August, the Q2 GDP estimate was pared by 0.3 percentage point, better than expected

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.