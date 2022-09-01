Q2 productivity, unit labor costs revised up slightly
- Q2 Productivity and Costs: Nonfarm Productivity: -4.1% vs. -4.4% expected and -4.6% prior estimate.
- Unit labor costs: +10.2% vs. +10.7% expected and +10.8% prior estimate. Over the past four quarter, unit labor costs rose 9.3%, the largest increase since Q1 1982.
- Output decreased by 1.4% and hours worked rose by 2.7%.
- From the same quarter a year ago, nonfarm business sector labor productivity fell the most since the data was first collected in Q1 1948.
- Hourly compensation rose 5.7% in Q2, while real hourly compensation, which factors in inflation, fell 4.4%, the same rate as in Q1 2022.
- Manufacturing sector labor productivity increased 4.7% in Q2, as output rose 4.0% and hours worked fell 0.7%. Unit labor costs in the sector declined 0.2%.
- In August, the Q2 GDP estimate was pared by 0.3 percentage point, better than expected
