BHP, NUWE and YRD among pre market losers
- Okta (OKTA) -18% on Q2 results.
- Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) -18%.
- MongoDB (MDB) -17% on Q2 results.
- Duluth Holdings (DLTH) -15% on Q2 results.
- Semtech (SMTC) -15% on Q2 results.
- Nuwellis (NUWE) -14%.
- C3.ai (AI) -14%. on Q1 results.
- Veeva Systems VEEV -11% on Q2 results.
- Hour Loop (HOUR) -11%.
- Ciena (CIEN) -11%. on FQ3 results.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals (SXTC) -10%.
- Mobile Global Esports (MGAM) -11%.
- Magic Empire Global (MEGL) -10%.
- Lands' End (LE) -9% on Q2 results.
- Bright Minds Biosciences (DRUG) -9%.
- Mobilicom (MOB) -8%.
- BHP Group (BHP) -8%.
- Software Acquisition Group (NOGN) -7%.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) -7% on Q2 results.
- The OLB Group (OLB) -7%.
- Campbell Soup CPB -7% on FQ4 results.
- Yiren Digital (YRD) -6%.
- Hormel Foods (HRL) -6% on FQ3 results.
- Intelligent Living Application (ILAG) -6%.
