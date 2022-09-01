Energy Recovery awarded over $12.6M in SWRO contracts in North Africa
Sep. 01, 2022 8:20 AM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) has announced a slate of contract awards totaling more than $12.6M to supply its PX® Pressure Exchanger® energy recovery devices to seawater reverse osmosis desalination facilities in North Africa, with all orders to be fulfilled by the end of 2022.
- The PX will prevent more than 130K metric tons of carbon emissions each year, the equivalent of removing over 28K passenger cars from the road.
- When completed, these greenfield desalination facilities will supply hundreds of thousands of cubic meters of clean water each day to communities across North Africa.
- "These countries in North Africa continue to provide a robust and steady market for us as they invest in strengthening and diversifying their water infrastructure, with desalination playing a key role," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water.
