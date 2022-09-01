Energy Recovery awarded over $12.6M in SWRO contracts in North Africa

Sep. 01, 2022 8:20 AM ETEnergy Recovery, Inc. (ERII)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) has announced a slate of contract awards totaling more than $12.6M to supply its PX® Pressure Exchanger® energy recovery devices to seawater reverse osmosis desalination facilities in North Africa, with all orders to be fulfilled by the end of 2022.
  • The PX will prevent more than 130K metric tons of carbon emissions each year, the equivalent of removing over 28K passenger cars from the road.
  • When completed, these greenfield desalination facilities will supply hundreds of thousands of cubic meters of clean water each day to communities across North Africa.
  • "These countries in North Africa continue to provide a robust and steady market for us as they invest in strengthening and diversifying their water infrastructure, with desalination playing a key role," said Rodney Clemente, Energy Recovery's Senior Vice President of Water.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.