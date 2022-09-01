PSEG names new CEO
Sep. 01, 2022 8:37 AM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- PSEG (NYSE:PEG) has appointed Ralph LaRossa as president and CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
- LaRossa has held leadership roles overseeing all of the operating businesses of PSEG for over three decades. As part of the planned leadership succession process, LaRossa will join the boards of PSEG and Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G).
- Ralph Izzo, who served as CEO for the last 15 year, has transitioned to the role of executive chair of the PSEG board effective Sept. 1, 2022 until his last day on Dec. 31, 2022.
- LaRossa will assume the additional responsibilities of chair of the PSEG board on Jan. 1, 2023; he will also join the executive committee of the PSEG board at that time.
