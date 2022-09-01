PSEG names new CEO

Sep. 01, 2022 8:37 AM ETPublic Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • PSEG (NYSE:PEG) has appointed Ralph LaRossa as president and CEO, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
  • LaRossa has held leadership roles overseeing all of the operating businesses of PSEG for over three decades. As part of the planned leadership succession process, LaRossa will join the boards of PSEG and Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G).
  • Ralph Izzo, who served as CEO for the last 15 year, has transitioned to the role of executive chair of the PSEG board effective Sept. 1, 2022 until his last day on Dec. 31, 2022.
  • LaRossa will assume the additional responsibilities of chair of the PSEG board on Jan. 1, 2023; he will also join the executive committee of the PSEG board at that time.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.