Nasdaq notifies Siyata Mobile over minimum bid price requirement non-compliance
Sep. 01, 2022 8:40 AM ETSiyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA), SYTAW, SIM:CABy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor
- Nasdaq has sent a notification letter to Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) over non-compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
- The mobile company's closing bid price per share was below $1 for a period of 30 consecutive business days.
- SYTA has 180 calendar days, or until Feb. 22, 2023, to regain compliance with the stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement. The company will receive a written confirmation of compliance, if at any time, during the compliance period, the company's closing bid price per share is at least $1 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days.
- The company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period to regain compliance, if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards.
- SYTA shares were trading +0.74% pre-market.
- Source: Press Release
