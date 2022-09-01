Mullen, Watergen partner to launch in-vehicle air-to-water tech for EVs

  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) has entered into a partnership with Israeli firm Watergen to launch water-from-air solutions for electric vehicles, the automotive company announced on Thursday.
  • The partnership aims to equip Mullen’s (MULN) EVs with technology that will produce fresh drinking water from the air for in-vehicle consumer and commercial applications, with the company initiating vehicle testing of the new service in the first quarter of 2023.
  • Watergen specializes in atmospheric drinking water devices, building technology and equipment that create drinking water from the air.
  • The partnership has been forged over recent months, with Mullen serving as one of Watergen's design partners for in-vehicle air-to-water technology.
  • The technology is envisioned for Mullen’s (MULN) fleet of EV cargo vans, with the capacity to provide up to 5 liters of drinking water daily, directly from the air.
  • MULN shares are trading 4% higher premarket.

Comments (2)

