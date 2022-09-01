Agilent, Mettler-Toledo team up for solution to reduce errors in sample preparation

Sep. 01, 2022 8:55 AM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A), MTDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Modern Medicine Research Laboratory: Diverse Team of Multi-Ethnic Young Scientists Passes Samples in Petri Dish. Advanced Lab with High-Tech Equipment, Microbiology Researchers Design, Develop Drugs

gorodenkoff

  • Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are collaborating to reduce errors in sample preparation workflows for better chromatographic results.
  • The integrated solution allows automatic and seamless transfer of weighing results and associated metadata from Mettler-Toledo LabX Balance software to Agilent's OpenLab software.
  • The solution, which was launched in Munich in June, offers an LC or GC workflow aimed at eliminating common errors in the weighing process.
  • "The seamless integration of balances and chromatography instruments in a digital and automated sample preparation and analysis process allows a drastic reduction or even elimination of transcription and calculation errors, significantly increasing lab productivity," said Mettler-Toledo CEO Patrick Kaltenbach.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.