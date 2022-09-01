Agilent, Mettler-Toledo team up for solution to reduce errors in sample preparation
Sep. 01, 2022 8:55 AM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A), MTDBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) and Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) are collaborating to reduce errors in sample preparation workflows for better chromatographic results.
- The integrated solution allows automatic and seamless transfer of weighing results and associated metadata from Mettler-Toledo LabX Balance software to Agilent's OpenLab software.
- The solution, which was launched in Munich in June, offers an LC or GC workflow aimed at eliminating common errors in the weighing process.
- "The seamless integration of balances and chromatography instruments in a digital and automated sample preparation and analysis process allows a drastic reduction or even elimination of transcription and calculation errors, significantly increasing lab productivity," said Mettler-Toledo CEO Patrick Kaltenbach.
