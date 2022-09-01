Ollie's Bargain Outlet falls after saying it will hold the line on pricing

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) traded lower early on Thursday after setting guidance below expectations.

During FQ2, Ollie's noted it emphasized an "extreme" value proposition by reinvested back into price. That contributed to a slight change in mix, which impacted the merchandise margin rate. Ollie's expect to see the gross margin impact reverse during Q3.

The overarching strategy from OLLI is that value will win and management said it will remain committed to providing the lowest price possible to the consumer.

The retailer expects full-year sales of $1.843B to $1.861B vs. $1.87B to $1.90B prior view and $1.88B consensus. Comparable store sales are seen falling -2.5% to -1.5% for the year. Gross margin of 36.4% to 36.6% is anticipated for the period. Operating income of $15M to $150M is seen. OLLI expects to open of 41 to 43 new stores, less two relocations and one closure.

Shares of OLLI fell 5.84% premarket to $52.08 following the Q2 earnings miss.