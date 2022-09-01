Clubhouse Media Group reports 5% sequential growth in HoneyDrip's active users
Sep. 01, 2022 9:07 AM ETClubhouse Media Group, Inc. (CMGR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Clubhouse Media Group (OTCPK:CMGR) reported Thursday the month-over-month growth metrics for its recently launched online creators platform - HoneyDrip.com.
- Active performers on HoneyDrip's site rose 19% in Aug 2022 compared to July 2022; Content post to be sold up 22%; active users increased by 10% and applications from creators wishing to join the site were up 5%.
- "It's great to see this kind of growth almost a year after our launch. Our creators are constantly posting new and exclusive content to the site and engaging directly with their fans. Not only is there more content available, but there are new creators joining the roster each day," commented Danche Prokopov, General Manager of HoneyDrip.com.
